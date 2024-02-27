Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $346.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.50.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.32 on Tuesday, reaching $451.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,357. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.