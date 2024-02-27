Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $430.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.25.

DPZ opened at $459.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.45. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

