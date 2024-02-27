Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 2.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.20. 121,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,142,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,663.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,663.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $294,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,673.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $1,198,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

