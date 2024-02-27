Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,274,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

