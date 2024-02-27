DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.3 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

