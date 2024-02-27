Dover Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Dover has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dover to earn $9.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

