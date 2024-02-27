DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

