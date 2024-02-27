Duolingo (DUOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $87.57 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,893.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 over the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.