DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

