DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

