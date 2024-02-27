Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 231,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

