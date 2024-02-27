Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASML Stock Performance
ASML stock opened at $947.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $818.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.57. The company has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $959.46.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
