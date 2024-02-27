Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,601 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,346,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,966 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.