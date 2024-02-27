Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

