Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

