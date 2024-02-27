Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,888 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

