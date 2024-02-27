Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,007 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,007 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TKR opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKR

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.