Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $342.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

