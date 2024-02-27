Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,223 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,223 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

OLN stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,378 shares of company stock valued at $37,085,562 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

