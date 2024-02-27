Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,837 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

