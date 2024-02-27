Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,556 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

