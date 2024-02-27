EBOS Group Limited (EBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.476 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.43.
EBOS Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About EBOS Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EBOS Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.