EBOS Group Limited (EBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.476 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

