EBOS Group Limited (EBO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.48 on March 21st

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.476 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.43.
EBOS Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62.
EBOS Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EBOS Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What is Put Option Volume?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.