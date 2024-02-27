ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
ECP Emerging Growth Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 53.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.
ECP Emerging Growth Company Profile
