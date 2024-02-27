Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

