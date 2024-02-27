Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

