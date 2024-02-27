Edmond Warner Buys 2,000 Shares of HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) insider Edmond Warner purchased 2,000 shares of HarbourVest Global Priv Equity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,270 ($28.79) per share, for a total transaction of £45,400 ($57,584.98).
HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of HVPE stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,240 ($28.41). 454,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,356.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,294.14. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,323.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. HarbourVest Global Priv Equity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,900 ($24.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,450 ($31.08).
HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Company Profile
