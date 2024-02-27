Edmond Warner Buys 2,000 Shares of HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) insider Edmond Warner purchased 2,000 shares of HarbourVest Global Priv Equity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,270 ($28.79) per share, for a total transaction of £45,400 ($57,584.98).

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HVPE stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,240 ($28.41). 454,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,356.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,294.14. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,323.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. HarbourVest Global Priv Equity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,900 ($24.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,450 ($31.08).

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

