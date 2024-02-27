Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

