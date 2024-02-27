eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. eHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

eHealth Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Get eHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of eHealth by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EHTH

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.