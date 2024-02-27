Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,045 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

