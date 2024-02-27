Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.280 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,286,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,731 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

