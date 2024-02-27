Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

EA opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

View Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $626,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,903 shares of company stock worth $5,270,955 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.