Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 145000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Electrum Discovery Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The company has a market cap of C$12.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

