Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,889 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.21% of Elevance Health worth $214,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $506.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,016. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.75 and its 200 day moving average is $467.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

