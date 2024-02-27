Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,889 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.21% of Elevance Health worth $214,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $506.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,016. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.75 and its 200 day moving average is $467.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.