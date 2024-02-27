Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $771.92

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $771.92, but opened at $754.90. Eli Lilly and Company shares last traded at $763.49, with a volume of 676,957 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $726.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $658.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.