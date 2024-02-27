Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

