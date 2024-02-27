Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.78% of Embraer worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 255.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Embraer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 2,252,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

