Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

EIG opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Employers has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

