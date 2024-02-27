Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Down to $46.08

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.08, but opened at $44.08. Employers shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 12,924 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

