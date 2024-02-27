Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 129.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

