Enerflex (EFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Enerflex to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.69. The company has a market cap of C$883.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.83. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

