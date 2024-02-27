Energi Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Energi has a market cap of $16.53 million and $658,064.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,151,657 coins and its circulating supply is 74,151,586 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

