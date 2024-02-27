Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$27.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.76.

Shares of ERF stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$24.07. The company had a trading volume of 675,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$17.65 and a 1-year high of C$25.65.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

