Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ENLT. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

