Enterprise Financial Services Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:EFSCP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

