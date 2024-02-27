Enterprise Financial Services Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:EFSCP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.
About Enterprise Financial Services
