Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 261,222 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 261,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 461,115 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabre by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 238,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sabre by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SABR. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Sabre Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SABR opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

