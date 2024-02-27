Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

