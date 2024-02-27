Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $779.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $742.39 and its 200-day moving average is $651.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,123. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

