Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

