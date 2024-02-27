Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

